New Tears for Fears songs ‘plumb the depths of our souls’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Creating the first Tears for Fears album of new material in 17 years didn’t initially go too well. The duo went into the studio with an array of songwriters to try and tease out a modern hit single. But they ended up with a bunch of songs that sounded like they were trying to write a modern hit single. They took the songs that worked and then went back to basics — just two men and two acoustic guitars, like they’d done when they were teenagers — and eventually emerged “The Tipping Point,” a 10-track set that combines their trademark pop writing with thoughtful lyrics.