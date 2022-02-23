Nicaragua convicts 7 more opposition leaders of “conspiracy”

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan judges have convicted seven opposition leaders, including former high-level Sandinistas and three former presidental contenders, of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.” The seven convicted Wednesday included Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro and former ambassador to the United States Arturo Cruz Sequeira. All three had been planning to run in the Nov. 7 presidental elections, before the government of President Daniel Ortega arrested them and around 40 other opponents. With all of them in custody, Ortega cruised to winning a fourth consecutive presidential term in November elections widely criticized by the international community.