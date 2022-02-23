Oxford student seeks gun reform: ‘We deserve to feel safe’

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS

Associated Press / Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gun reform advocates are urging Michigan lawmakers to pass legislation to require gun owners to lock up weapons to limit access to minors and for all schools to have at least one mental health professional available. The advocates who spoke on the state Capitol steps Wednesday included a student from Oxford High School, where a shooting in November killed four students. Oxford senior Zoe Touray gave her perspective of the shooting, talking about the lasting mental health struggles that her and classmates face. The Republican-led Legislature has not held a hearing to take up legislation.