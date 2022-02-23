Skip to Content
Pakistan says forces kill 10 insurgents in Baluchistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces have raided a militant hideout in the country’s volatile southwest, triggering an intense firefight that killed 10 insurgents. The military said in a statement that Wednesday’s operation took place in in a remote district in Baluchistan province. The province has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups who demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

