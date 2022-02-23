Palestinian boy buried after being killed by Israeli fire

AL-KHADER, West Bank (AP) — A large crowd of mourners buried a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank, a day after he was shot dead by Israeli troops. He was the second Palestinian minor killed by Israeli soldiers so far this year. The Israeli military says soldiers had opened fire Tuesday after spotting three suspects throwing firebombs at passing traffic on a main West Bank road, and that they killed one of the suspects. Family members denied the boy was involved, saying he was several dozen yards away from the attackers. Rights groups say the killing is the latest example of Israel’s use of excessive force when a suspect could be arrested instead.