Russia conflict separates GOP traditionalists from newcomers

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Divisions in a rapidly changing Republican Party are evident in the divergent responses to the tensions in Ukraine. In Ohio, Sen. Rob Portman blasted President Vladimir Putin’s provocations as a “clear violation of international law” that called for a coordinated response with U.S. allies. But one of the Republicans seeking to take Portman’s place when he retires, J.D. Vance, had the opposite response. Vance said he doesn’t really care what happens to Ukraine. Congressional Republicans, especially in the Senate, have been largely united in opposing Russian aggression. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has yet to publicly condemn Putin’s moves, instead praising his guile.