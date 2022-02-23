Sanofi, GSK to seek authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say they will seek regulatory approval for a new COVID-19 vaccine after human trials showed it provided a high level of protection against the disease. The companies said in a statement that late-stage trials found that two doses of the vaccine were about 58% effective in preventing infection and 75% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease. They said a separate study on the vaccine’s use as a booster showed that it “induced a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies.” Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, says “the evolving epidemiology of COVID-19 demonstrates the need for a variety of vaccines.’’