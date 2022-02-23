Syria says Israeli strike near Damascus kills 3 soldiers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state media says Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus, killing three soldiers. State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses early Thursday. The attack came a day after Syria said missiles from northern Israel struck areas around the southern town of Quneitra causing material damage. Israel did not comment on the attack. It has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.