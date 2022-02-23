Tigrayans in UN peacekeeping force fear return to Ethiopia

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethnic Tigrayan peacekeepers with a United Nations peacekeeping mission say the U.N. is failing to fully support hundreds of Tigrayan colleagues as they fear returning home to Ethiopia and facing potential detention amid the country’s Tigray conflict. Their accounts highlight the concerns among Tigrayans after thousands of them, both military personnel and civilians, were detained throughout Ethiopia after the country’s war erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the Tigray region. An unknown number of Tigrayans have been released in recent weeks after much of the fighting eased, and Ethiopia this week lifted a state of emergency.