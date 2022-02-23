Top Baltimore prosecutor to be tried in May in federal case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor is scheduled to be tried in May on charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes. A federal judge set a May 2 trial date for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby during a telephone call Wednesday with lawyers on the case. Mosby is running for reelection. The trial will be held before her June 28 primary. Mosby received national acclaim in 2015 for bringing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose neck was broken in police custody.