UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Ukraine just hours after diplomats from dozens of countries took the floor at the General Assembly to deplore Russia’s actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy as fears of a new war in Europe grew. Ukraine requested the council session after Russia said that rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military assistance. On Monday, another emergency session of the council saw no support for Russia’s decision to recognize two rebel regions of Ukraine as independent and to order Russian troops there for “peacekeeping.”