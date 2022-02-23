US sanctions target finance network for Yemen’s Houthis

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has announced sanctions against what it says are members of an international financing network for Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The move comes after the Iran-backed group escalated drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The penalties from the Treasury Department appear to fall short of the tougher measures that those American allies had sought from the Biden administration. The sanctions are aimed at a source of the rebel group’s financial support, targeting shipping companies and other businesses that the U.S. says smuggles petroleum and other commodities around the Middle East, Asia and Africa to fund the Houthis.