Who are the jurors in the federal trial over Floyd killing?

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Twelve people began deliberations Wednesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 killing of the 46-year-old Black man. All of the eight women and four men on the jury appear to be white. Two alternates remained before deliberations began, including a man who appears to be of Asian descent. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson put them on call in case they’re needed later. The jury includes seven people from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, as well five from counties in southern Minnesota.