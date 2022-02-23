Wintry weather disrupts travel across the heartland

DALLAS (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at the busy Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and hundreds of traffic accidents reported as freezing rain and drizzle glazed parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas with ice. The National Weather Service says more than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, while a quarter- to a half-inch was expected to accumulate across North Texas through Thursday. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 8 inches possible through Saturday morning.