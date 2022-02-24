6.2 quake shakes part of west Indonesia, no damage known yet

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow earthquake has hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island. It panicked people in some parts of the island but no injuries or serious damage were reported immediately. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.2 magnitude and was centered in West Sumatra province. The head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency says the land-base earthquake didn’t trigger a tsunami but aftershocks are possible. Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.