British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has postponed two virtual audiences as she continues to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19. It was the second time this week that the 95-year-old monarch canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery. The queen’s age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public. Elizabeth is the country’s longest-reigning monarch. She has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70 years on the throne.