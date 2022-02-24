EXPLAINER: Deciding when to use ‘invasion’ label in Ukraine

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the opening hours of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, ballistic missiles by the dozens struck mostly military targets across the country, but there was little sign of Russian soldiers crossing the border or naval infantry landing on Ukraine’s shores. So was this an invasion, or something less? The ambiguity did not last long. Russian ground forces soon captured the Chernobyl nuclear site north of Kyiv, the capital, and other Russian troops were seen moving on Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. Pentagon officials said this was the first phase of a Russian war whose ultimate aim appeared to be “decapitation” of the Ukrainian government, meaning the removal by force of its elected leadership.