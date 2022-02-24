Hong Kong starts vaccine requirement for restaurants, stores

By ALICE FUNG and KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants and a host of other places on Thursday as it battles an expanding omicron outbreak and tries to overcome vaccine hesitancy in parts of its population. Businesses posted a QR code at their entrances for people to scan with a smartphone app to check their vaccine status before entering. Everyone aged 12 and over must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter these places. Beginning April 30, those aged 18 and above will be required to have two doses. Booster shots will be required for some starting June 30.