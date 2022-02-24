Kansas governor: School official ‘must’ resign after remark

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is calling on Kansas’ top public school administrator to resign following reports that he made an offensive remark about Native Americans during a recent conference. Kelly issued her statement Thursday after the State Board of Education called a special meeting for Friday to discuss Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s remark during a two-day conference on virtual education last week. The 10-member elected board appoints the commissioner to run the State Department of Education. Board Chair Jim Porter said Watson reported the situation to board members and that his remark was offensive to Native Americans. Watson did not respond Thursday to a request for an interview.