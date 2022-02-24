Malaysian PM discusses Myanmar crisis during Cambodia visit

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The leaders of Malaysia and Cambodia have discussed the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar and other regional issues during a meeting in Phnom Penh. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob met with his counterpart, Hun Sen, and King Norodom Sihamoni during his first visit to Cambodia since becoming Malaysia’s leader last August. Both countries are members of the 10=nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has been trying to help restore peace in Myanmar, where the army seized power a year ago from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Malaysia is one of several members of the regional group which have taken a harder line toward Myanmar’s military government for its failure to implement a five-point ASEAN consensus on promoting peace.