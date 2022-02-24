Republicans eye state courts as next political battlegrounds

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — In most midterm election years, races for state supreme court seats are overshadowed by campaigns for governor or the Senate. Some Republicans, however, say the party’s priorities need to change. The GOP’s focus on the makeup of state supreme courts escalated this week after a series of legal setbacks frustrated the party’s effort to redraw congressional maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. That prompted some leading Republicans to press the party to pay more attention to elections in November in which some supreme court justices will face voters.