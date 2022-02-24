Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian forces have moved to the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital as U.S. officials warn that President Vladimir Putin may be intent on installing a new, more Russia-friendly government. The invasion began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations. They were quickly followed by a ground assault from the north, east and south. U.S. President Joe Biden was to meet Friday morning with fellow leaders of NATO governments in what the White House described as an “extraordinary virtual summit” to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his military will keep fighting back and he ordered a full mobilization.