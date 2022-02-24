UN gives $20 million to scale up Ukraine humanitarian aid

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it is immediately allocating $20 million to scale up U.N. humanitarian operations in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the announcement Thursday saying the U.N. and its humanitarian partners “are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need … regardless of who or where they are.” The U.N. chief said: “With deaths rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine. People — everyday innocent people — always pay the highest price.”