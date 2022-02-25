Alaska school officials apologize for behaviors at game

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials from a southeast Alaska school district say a pep club’s “country” theme for a basketball game against a school from Alaska’s only Indian reserve wasn’t intended to be “racially provocative” but had a negative effect that was predictable and should have been prevented. The Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District released the findings of its investigation surrounding a game earlier this month between the Ketchikan Kings and the Metlakatla Chiefs. The report from the borough school board and district administration includes apologies to Metlakatla and the Native community and outlines steps the district plans to take in the future.