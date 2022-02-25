Aussie admits hurling wine bottle that killed Singaporean

SINGAPORE (AP) — An Australian man has pleaded guilty to hurling a wine bottle from his apartment at a group of Muslims having a dinner party that struck and killed a Singaporean man. Andrew Gosling is being tried in a Singapore court on a charge of committing a rash act that caused the death of a 73-year-old delivery driver in August 2019. He also pleaded guilty to another charge of injuring the man’s wife. Prosecutors say the acts demonstrated religious hostility, but the defense said Gosling’s judgment was impaired by alcohol. Gosling, who faces a possible seven years in jail, told police he merely wanted to “startle” the group because he was angry over Islamic militant attacks that had killed Australians.