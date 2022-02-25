Bidders keep throwing money at offshore wind energy sites

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government’s largest auction of offshore wind energy sites showed no signs of slowing Friday as bidding entered its third day and offers passed $4 billion. The auction by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management involved six tracts of ocean floor off New York and New Jersey in an area known as the New York Bight. As of late morning, $4.1 billion worth of bids had been submitted. When fully developed, these sites could provide enough energy to power 2 million homes, the agency said. One particular site off Long Beach Island had drawn over $1 billion worth of bids by itself.