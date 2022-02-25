Skip to Content
Domestic woes overshadow European war for some US voters

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is one of America’s most politically divided states in this crucial midterm election year. Voters there are paying close attention to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week. But even as they worry about the consequences of the war, they say the conflict is not their top priority. For now at least, they’re more concerned with domestic issues, particularly related to the economy. Some say the rising prices fueled by inflation are a much bigger issue for them. That poses a challenge for President Joe Biden, who must manage the U.S. response to the conflict while also making sure he and other Democrats are addressing issues that resonate more deeply for voters.  

