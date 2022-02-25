Greece: More bodies found on burned-out ferry, deaths at 8

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fire Service rescuers in western Greece have discovered six more bodies on a ferry severely damaged by a fire en route to Italy last week, raising the death toll to eight. Authorities said the bodies were found on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia Thursday and Friday during an extensive search of the vessel that is currently anchored off the western port of Astakos. Three more people, all believed to be truck drivers, remain missing. The Feb. 18 fire broke out after the ferry with 292 people on board sailed out of the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa, headed for Brindisi, Italy.