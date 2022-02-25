Gucci unveils Adidas collab during Milan Fashion Week

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Outside Milan’s luxury runway shows on Friday, two Ukrainian students held aloft signs reading “No World War III” and “No Putin” to draw attention to the war in their homeland and to urge the West to take harsher measures. Their goal: get into photos of influencers and VIPs to remind the world of the horrors going on within Europe. Few passers by stopped, but that didn’t deter them. Inside, Gucci unveiled a new collaboration with Adidas and Versace made the bustier the centerpiece of the latest collection.