Honesty, reassurance: How to talk to kids about Ukraine

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic, mass shootings, natural disasters. There’s been plenty of tragedy and anxiety for parents to sort through with their kids. Add Russia’s escalating invasion of Ukraine to the list. With events rapidly unfolding on TV and across social media, child development experts urge parents to check in with children of all ages but not to worry if those conversations are brief. For all ages, honesty is paramount. Dr. Gene Beresin of The Clay Center for Young Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital, says young children, tweens and even older teens have some basic questions in common when it comes to war: Am I safe? Are my caretakers safe? How will this affect my day-to-day life?