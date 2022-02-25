‘I don’t want to die’: Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Yurii Zhyhanov woke to his mother’s screaming and found himself covered in dust. Before dawn on the second day of Russia’s invasion, their residential building had been struck by shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. He and other civilians were horrified to find their lives at risk, and many have begun to flee. “What are you doing? What is this?” Zhyhanov said, addressing Russia and gesturing to the damaged building behind him. His weariness and shock reflect that of his country as people climb out of bomb shelters, basements and subways to face another day of upheaval.