Illinois governor to end mask mandate for schools next week

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s ending the mask mandate for Illinois schools effective Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer urging people to wear masks in most indoor settings, including schools, where COVID-19 poses a “low” or “medium” risk to the general public and the local health care system. That covers more than three-quarters of Illinois counties currently. Pritzker announced on Twitter that he would lift the state mandate effective Monday.