Judge limits inquiry into juror at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says she’s limiting an inquiry into possible juror misconduct at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial to prevent an intrusive fishing expedition by defense lawyers. Federal Judge Alison J. Nathan in a written opinion released Friday said she’ll question a juror about his answers to two questions on a 50-question questionnaire to learn why he said during jury selection that he’d never suffered sexual abuse. Maxwell was convicted in late December and the juror later told news outlets that he had disclosed to fellow jurors that he was a child sex abuse victim.