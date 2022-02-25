Jurors in ex-officer’s trial visit site of Taylor raid

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jurors in the trial for the only person criminally charged in the deadly 2020 raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor have visited the scene of the shooting in Louisville. Former police officer Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a felony with a range of one to five years in prison. Judge Ann Bailey Smith instructed members of the jury to not speak about the scene to the attorneys or with each other on the visit.