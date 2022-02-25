‘Killing Eve’ deadly cat-and-mouse game enters last season

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Killing Eve” is returning for its fourth and final season, and its producer says it will be more personal and “emotionally charged” than ever before. The cat-and-mouse drama stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as a maverick spy and the assassin she’s pursuing. Oh said her character, the title’s Eve, has changed and is unafraid of violence or inflicting it on others. Comer says her character, Villanelle, is seeking to prove she’s changed. Its producer says having women in front of and behind the camera made a fundamental difference. “Killing Eve” returns Sunday on BBC America and the AMC+ streaming service, with episodes repeating Monday on cable channel AMC.