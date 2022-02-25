Man convicted of threatening politicians, Fox News figures

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been convicted of making deadly threats to a U.S. senator and two Fox News personalities. Military veteran Rickey Johnson was convicted by a jury Thursday in Manhattan federal court of threatening a federal official and making interstate threats. The 48-year-old Manhattan resident is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25, when he faces up to 20 years in prison. He was acquitted of one count of threatening a public official. Prosecutors say he posted videos online early last year threatening to kill Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Laura Ingraham.