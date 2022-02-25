Mick Jagger, Questlove to team for James Brown doc series

NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson are teaming up to help produce a four-part documentary series on soul legend James Brown. The series is expected to appear on the A&E Network in 2023, around the 90th anniversary of Brown’s birth. Brown, who died in 2006, was described by the Rolling Stones frontman as a brilliant performer and an inspiration. Questlove says Brown’s life is important to understand for the deep and lasting impression he’s had on American culture. “Summer of Soul,” Questlove’s recent documentary about a series of Harlem concerts described as the Black Woodstock, has been nominated for an Oscar.