Munich may fire Russian conductor Gergiev over Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter has threatened to remove Valery Gergiev as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic unless Gergiev publicly says by Monday that he does not support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 68-year-old Russian conductor is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Gergiev has been Munich’s chief conductor since the 2015-16 season. He also is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the city’s White Nights Festival. The mayor’s announcement came the same day the Vienna Philharmonic dropped Gergiev as conductor in a five-concert U.S. tour that starts at Carnegie Hall on Friday night.