NATO leaders meet to reassure allies near Russia, Ukraine

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are aiming to reassure member countries on the alliance’s eastern flank that their security is guaranteed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The leaders are meeting Friday via videoconference. NATO members ranging from Russia’s neighbor Estonia in the north down around the west of conflict-hit Ukraine to Bulgaria on the Black Sea coast triggered urgent consultations about their security. The world’s biggest security organization will not come to Ukraine’s defense. NATO’s chief aim is to look after its own. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says “we will defend every ally against any attack on every inch of NATO territory.”