NTSB: Plane that crashed off NC coast made no distress calls

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

The National Transportation Safety Board says a plane that crashed off the North Carolina coast had issued no distress calls and made no declarations of an emergency. The federal agency released its preliminary report on the crash Friday. The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 went down in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 13 near the southern edge of the Outer Banks. Everyone onboard died, including four teenagers. The six passengers were from Carteret County and were returning from a charity hunting event. The plane had taken off from the Hyde County Airport on the mainland and was headed south to Beaufort.