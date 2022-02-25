Oklahoma’s Inhofe confirms he is resigning US Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says he will step down before his six-year term is up and that he is “absolutely” at peace with the decision. The 87-year-old senator is the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He confirmed his decision in an interview published Friday by The Oklahoman newspaper. The senator says he decided a few weeks ago to resign so he can spend time with his wife, Kay. Inhofe has held the seat since 1994 and his departure will trigger a special election for his replacement. Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, to replace him.