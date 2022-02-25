Pope visits Russian embassy as knee pain curbs activities

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made a personal, in-person visit to the Russian Embassy to “express his concern about the war,” in Ukraine. It was an extraordinary, hands-on gesture that came on the same day the Vatican announced he was canceling upcoming events because of an “acute” flareup of knee pain.Usually popes receive ambassadors and heads of state in the Vatican, and diplomatic protocol would have called for Francis, as the Vatican head of state, to summon the ambassador to him. For Francis to leave the Vatican and travel a short distance to the Russian embassy to the Holy See outside the Vatican walls was a sign of his anger at Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and his willingness to appeal personally for an end to it.Vatican officials said they knew of no such previous papal initiative.