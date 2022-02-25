Quotes on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

By The Associated Press

Reactions are pouring in now that President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Democrats hailed the nomination of a Black woman to the high court, a first in the nation’s history. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker called it “a Jackie Robinson moment for our nation.” Republican reaction was respectful but cautious. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate “must conduct a rigorous, exhaustive review of Judge Jackson’s nomination as befits a lifetime appointment to our highest Court.” Members of both parties said they look forward to meeting the judge as her nomination moves forward.