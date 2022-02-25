Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The union says in a statement Friday that given the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into “disrepute.’’ The EBU says it is an apolitical organization aimed at uniting Europe through music. This year’s finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14. Russia has not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest. Ukraine will be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”