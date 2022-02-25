Russia seeks to quash critics of invasion, project strength

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resumed in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities on Friday, even as authorities sought to push back against the spreading antiwar sentiment and project an image of strength and righteousness, following large demonstrations the day before. The Kremlin also sought to downplay the scale of the protests and and insist on popular support for the attack. Journalists and TV hosts were reported to face repercussions for publicly speaking out against the invasion. In the meantime, an online petition to stop the war started by a Russian human rights advocate continued to rapidly garner signatures, exceeding 500,000 some 24 hours after it was launched. Antiwar protests also resumed in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Friday night.