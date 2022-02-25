Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but sought to highlight Russia’s global isolation. Friday’s vote in the council was 11 in favor, Russia voting “no”, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. This showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s veto paves the way for a vote on a similar resolution in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.