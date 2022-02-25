Snow moves into Northeast; a foot possible in many areas

BOSTON (AP) — A steady snow that started in the predawn hours could bring up to a foot of accumulation in some areas of the U.S. Northeast by the time it ends late in the day, while other spots had to deal with a sloppy mix of sleet and ice .The National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter storm warning for most of New England and eastern New York, and a winter weather advisory stretching from Ohio into coastal areas of southern New England and northern Maine. Governors across the region urged residents to stay off the roads if possible, and slow down. Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed.