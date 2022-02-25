Tear-gassed protesters reach settlement with Richmond police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by demonstrators who were tear-gassed by Richmond police during a protest in June 2020. Six people who were among a crowd protesting at the former monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee alleged that their First Amendment rights were violated. They also alleged that the unleashing of chemical irritants on them amounted to assault and battery and gross negligence by the police officers. The protest in Richmond was part of a wave of nightly protests held around the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.