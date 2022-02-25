Teen charged in slayings of boy, 5, and 2 adults in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shootings of three people, including a mother and her 5-year-old son, in a Detroit home. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Friday that the teen is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on three counts of felony murder, three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and gun charges. The bodies of 32-year-old Aaron Benson, 28-year-old LaShon Marshall, and her son, Caleb Harris, were discovered Feb. 18. Police have said the adults’ bodies were in one room. The boy’s body was in a bedroom. Each had been shot multiple times.