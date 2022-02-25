Ukraine crisis worries Lebanon over its wheat reserves

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s economy minister says the country has wheat reserves sufficient for one month at the most, with Ukraine accounting for up to 60 percent of its wheat market. The Lebanese government is in talks with other countries like the United States, India and Canada to provide wheat amid concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will disrupt the global wheat supply, Amin Salam said. He said only about a month’s worth of wheat can be stored at a time in mills as a result of the August 2020 blast that destroyed the country’s port, shredded its grain silos and killed over 200 people.